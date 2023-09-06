Home / Companies / News / Chennai-based Saas company Zoho says it surpassed 100 mn users globally

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Zoho | Source: Wikipedia

Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Chennai-headquartered SaaS company Zoho said it has surpassed 10 crore users globally.

Zoho has become the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach the milestone, the firm said in a statement.

The company had crossed USD 1 billion in annual revenue in 2022.

Zoho said it has witnessed a 3-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 65 per cent in the upmarket segment in India.

"This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but it's particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital," Zoho Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu said.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

