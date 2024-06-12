Home / Companies / News / CIPL bags Rs 114 crore IT infra maintenance project from Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation
The contract will be carried out over a period of three years, starting from June 2024 and ending in May 2027. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
Technology solutions company CIPL on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 114-crore project from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the comprehensive maintenance of IT infrastructure of the public sector petroleum major.

The contract will be carried out over a period of three years, starting from June 2024 and ending in May 2027.

"Corporate Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL) has secured a landmark contract from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the comprehensive annual maintenance of IT infrastructure across all divisions of the state-owned company," CIPL said in a statement.

As part of the contract, CIPL will deploy more than 400 engineers to manage the regular maintenance of IT infrastructure across 131 locations of Indian Oil nationwide.

"The contract, valued at Rs 114 crore, pertains to annual maintenance and Facility Management Services (FMS) for all divisions of Indian Oil across the country," the statement further said.

Noida-based CIPL has earlier served several PSUs (public sector undertakings) like ONGC, SPMCIL, PFMS, NTPC and Airport Authority of India (AAI), among others.

The company had secured a Rs 137-crore contract from state-owned Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) in August last year.

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

