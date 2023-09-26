Home / Companies / News / Cipla introduces drone-powered critical medicine delivery in Himachal

Cipla introduces drone-powered critical medicine delivery in Himachal



Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has introduced drone-powered deliveries of critical medicines for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Sky Air Mobility.

The Mumbai-based firm aims to deliver medicines for cardiac, respiratory and other essential chronic therapies as part of the initiative.

The use of drones will support on-time deliveries of the company's medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas while minimising risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold chain products, and roadside accidents, Cipla said in a statement.

"As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementing drone-powered distribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trusted high-quality drugs to stockists and patients in the region," Cipla Global Supply Chain Head Swapn Malpani said.

The drug firm said it also aims to scale the service in the future through distribution to hospitals and expand market coverage to inaccessible and hilly terrains such as Uttarakhand and the Northeast region in India.

Topics :Cipladrone deliverymedicineHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 2:42 PM IST



