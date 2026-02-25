Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,61,790, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,790, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,310.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,790 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,450 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,940.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,310, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,910 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,460.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. ALSO READ: Gold imports not alarming yet, FDI inflows a puzzle: FM Sitharaman US gold prices were broadly unchanged on Wednesday after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as the dollar held on to recent gains and made greenback-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.prices were broadly unchanged on Wednesday after falling more than 1 per cent in the previous session, as the dollar held on to recent gains and made greenback-priced metals more expensive for overseas buyers.

Spot gold held its ground at $5,146.18 per ounce by 0054 GMT, after hitting a more than three-week high in the previous session. The metal had fallen more than 1 per cent on Tuesday after touching that peak in early Asian trade.

US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.2 per cent at $5,165.10.

Spot silver dipped 0.2 per cent to $87.13 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Spot platinum edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,169.59 per ounce, while palladium added 0.2 per cent to $1,772.45.

(with inputs from Reuters)