Home / Companies / News / CISCO, NAMTECH enter tie-up to impart training in cybersecurity, AI

CISCO, NAMTECH enter tie-up to impart training in cybersecurity, AI

The agreement, which was signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, aims to build a talent pipeline comprising more than 5,000 engineers and technicians over the next five years

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Global tech company CISCO has partnered with NAMTECH -- an initiative backed by steel maker AMNS India -- to impart training in areas like cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the manufacturing industry.

The agreement, which was signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, aims to build a talent pipeline comprising more than 5,000 engineers and technicians over the next five years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There is a growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and networking, especially for manufacturing entities looking to accelerate digital transformation towards the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) said in a statement on Friday.

"NAMTECH and Cisco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create academic programme focused on developing cybersecurity, networking, and AI experiential learning and training modules for the manufacturing industry," it said.

NAMTECH Director General Arun Kumar Pillai said, "Our manufacturing industry- focused programmes aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry application. This collaboration with Cisco will equip young students for fulfilling careers in the era of Industry 4.0."

Funded by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India, NAMTECH is located at IIT Gandhinagar.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

At Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, firms unveil big spending plans

Highlights: Ambani, Tata & Adani investment plans dominate Gujarat summit

IIT Bombay placement: 22, not 85, students secure Rs 1 cr salary package

Google to add more real-money game apps on Play, charge a service fee

Welspun Group to invest Rs 500 cr towards plastics biz in Jammu & Kashmir

'It's nothing personal': Wipro on lawsuits against senior executives

Tata Motors begins production at new Sanand plant acquired from Ford

Super sports car segment in India to grow by 30% in '24: McLaren Automotive

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ciscocyber securityartifical intelligenceVibrant Gujarat Global Summit

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story