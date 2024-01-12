Home / Industry / News / Super sports car segment in India to grow by 30% in '24: McLaren Automotive

British luxury carmaker McLaren Automotive on Friday said it is expecting the super sports car segment in India to register 30 per cent growth this year.

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
McLaren is also looking to deliver about 20-odd cars to customers in India after witnessing a blip last year owing to supply chain issues.

Earlier the company, which entered the Indian market in November 2022, unveiled its super sports car the 750S, priced at Rs 5.91 crore.

Built at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Yorkshire, UK and imported as a completely built unit, 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production from the company, achieving 0-200kms/hour in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds), as per the company.

"This segment (the cars, which are priced upwards of Rs 4-5 crore) has also seen a healthy growth last year. I think post-Covid, 2021 was kind of a startup year (from the volume's perspective) and then 2022 was a good year.

"While the year 2023 was better and we're thinking 2024 will be still better," Infinity Cars Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Choudary told PTI in an interaction.

Infinity Cars is the official dealer for McLaren Automotive in India.

Noting that the super sports cars segment may see 30 per cent growth this year, he said that McLaren is aiming to deliver as many as 20 cars to the customers in India.

"Last year there was a small blip in sales. There was a gap in production for a few months due to the transitioning from one model to the next. As a result, this year we would like to do about 20-odd cars," Choudary said.

Currently there are about 30 McLaren cars on Indian roads, he said.

With the launch of the 750S, the British luxury car maker now has three models in the domestic market, the GT and Artura hybrid, being the other two models.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

