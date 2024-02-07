Home / Companies / News / Coal India aims to deploy 681 EVs at mines, subsidiary headquarters by FY26

Coal India aims to deploy 681 EVs at mines, subsidiary headquarters by FY26

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that Coal India Ltd is asserting on hiring electric vehicles at different mines and subsidiary headquarters

Coal India Limited has taken various initiatives for reduction of carbon emission in mining operations which includes deployment of e-vehicles in all its subsidiary companies, he said
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
State-owned Coal India Ltd aims to take the total number of e-vehicles at its mines to 681 by FY2025-26 from 178 at present, the government said on Wednesday.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that Coal India Ltd is asserting on hiring electric vehicles at different mines and subsidiary headquarters.

The present number of e-vehicles in Coal India Limited is 178, he said.

The total target for e-vehicles in FY26 is 681, the minister said.

Coal India Limited has taken various initiatives for reduction of carbon emission in mining operations which includes deployment of e-vehicles in all its subsidiary companies, he said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Topics :Coal India LimitedCoal productionCoal minese-vehicles

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

