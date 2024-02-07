Coal India aims to deploy 681 EVs at mines, subsidiary headquarters by FY26

State-owned Coal India Ltd aims to take the total number of e-vehicles at its mines to 681 by FY2025-26 from 178 at present, the government said on Wednesday.

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that Coal India Ltd is asserting on hiring electric vehicles at different mines and subsidiary headquarters.

The present number of e-vehicles in Coal India Limited is 178, he said.

The total target for e-vehicles in FY26 is 681, the minister said.

Coal India Limited has taken various initiatives for reduction of carbon emission in mining operations which includes deployment of e-vehicles in all its subsidiary companies, he said.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.