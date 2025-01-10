Assam coal mine rescue: Coal India brings in 500 GPM pump to dewater mine

A joint rescue operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF teams and other agencies continued on Friday to rescue 8 people who have been trapped in a coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso area here since January 6.

Coal India has brought in a pump of 500 GPM (gallons per minute) to dewater the mine. The installation of this pump is now underway.

"We have brought one high pump of 500 GPM from Nagpur and it is under installation. We have also brought two generators that will allow this heavy pump to work," K Mere, General Manager, of Northeastern Coal Field told ANI.

"Installation work will continue for 24 hours in three shifts. In one minute it can pump out 500 gallons of water. We don't know the exact situation underground," he added.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed on Wednesday that so far only one body has been recovered from the mine.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rai said, "One body is recovered. An Army team has again dived in (in the mine). The Navy team will also go. We have started the process of dewatering the mine... A few people are saying that 10-12 people are trapped. When the water level decreases, we will be in the position to tell the exact number."

On Thursday, Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh, team commander of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), confirmed that despite searching the vertical area and using heavy pumps to remove water, the water level had not decreased at the mining accident site.

Also Read

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We have searched the vertical area but haven't been able to find anything. We are proceeding further with taking out water from the mine... The water level has only increased and not decreased. This is a joint operation of the Navy, NDRF, and Indian Army."

The mine collapse, which trapped several workers, has posed numerous challenges for rescue teams due to the hazardous conditions underground. Diving experts are now being called upon for specialised support.