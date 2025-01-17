Tech Mahindra Q3FY25: Net profit jumps 93% to Rs 983 cr, revenue up 1.4%

Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 92.6 per cent leap in its consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) at Rs 983.2 crore compared Rs 510.4 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however the company's net profit dropped 21.4 per cent from Rs 1,250.1 crore.

Revenue from operations for the company rose marginally by 1.4 per cent year-on-year at Rs 13,285.6 crore from Rs 13,101.3 crore. Sequentially, however, the company saw a marginal 0.2 per cent decline in revenue from Rs 13.101.3 crore.

Commenting on the results, CEO Mohit Joshi said, “We see an improved rate of deal wins in our key verticals and priortised markets. This coupled with consistent expansion in operating margins, despite cross-currency headwinds during the quarter, reaffirms that we are on track to achieve our long-term goals.”