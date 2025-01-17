Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tech Mahindra Q3FY25: Net profit jumps 93% to Rs 983 cr, revenue up 1.4%

Tech Mahindra Q3 FY25 results: Sequentially, however the company's net profit dropped 21.4 per cent from Rs 1,250.1 crore

Vasudha Mukherjee
Jan 17 2025
Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 92.6 per cent leap in its consolidated net profit for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) at Rs 983.2 crore compared Rs 510.4 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, however the company's net profit dropped 21.4 per cent from Rs 1,250.1 crore. 
 
Revenue from operations for the company rose marginally by 1.4 per cent year-on-year at Rs 13,285.6 crore from Rs 13,101.3 crore. Sequentially, however, the company saw a marginal 0.2 per cent decline in revenue from Rs 13.101.3 crore.  ALSO READ: Wipro Q3 results: Net profit jumps 24.4% to Rs 3,354 cr; revenue up 0.5%
 
Commenting on the results, CEO Mohit Joshi said, “We see an improved rate of deal wins in our key verticals and priortised markets. This coupled with consistent expansion in operating margins, despite cross-currency headwinds during the quarter, reaffirms that we are on track to achieve our long-term goals.” 
Jan 17 2025

