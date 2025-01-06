Stocks to Watch, Jan 6, 2025: Nykaa, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL

Stocks to Watch on January 6, 2025: The GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:26 AM, were trading 41.6 points higher at 24,134. In the previous session, Sensex shed 720.60 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at 79,223.11 and NSE Nifty50 settled in the red at 24,004.75, with a loss of 183.90 points or 0.76 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will remain in limelight today (January 6, 2025):

HDFC Bank: At the end of the December quarter, HDFC Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) stood at 99.2 per cent, down from 100.76 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of FY25 and 111.53 per cent in Q3 of 2023-24.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved HDFC Bank's acquisition of up to 9.5 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Capital Small Finance Bank within a year from the approval date.

Bajaj Finance: The company in its Q3 update said that its assets under management grew 28 per cent to Rs 3.98 trillion in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, as compared to Rs 3.11 trillion a year ago. Its deposit book surged 19 per cent to Rs 68,800 crore as compared to Rs 58,008 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The parent company of Nykaa's consolidated net revenue growth is likely to be higher than mid-twenties. Its gross merchandise value (GMV) growth for beauty vertical is expected to be low thirties.

Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar in its business update reported a 6 per cent annual growth in sales volumes and a 33 per cent increase in revenue in the December quarter.

The company is also adopting a strategy by leveraging its core business and extensive distribution network to drive growth in its high-margin FMCG portfolio following the Adani group’s exit, according to reports.

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India is eyeing to sell Rs 245.68 crore worth of non-performing loans of Uttar Pradesh-based Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd. and has invited counterbids from entities interested in acquiring the bad loans through a Swiss challenge auction.

Karur Vysya Bank: Private sector lender has inaugurated two more branches, taking the overall branch network to 475 in Tamil Nadu, the bank said on Sunday.

Coal India: Fair trade regulator competition commission of Indian (CCI) has dismissed allegations of abuse of dominance against Coal India concerning its e-auction scheme introduced in December 2022, ruling that the state-owned company had not violated norms.

Kirloskar Group compnaies: Four Kirloskar companies--Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KFIL), Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd-- have filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal challenging the securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) letter asking them to disclose the deed of family settlement that was signed by members of the Kirloskar family on September 11, 2009.

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company has raised $3 billion from a consortium of 11 banks, marking its largest borrowing deal in nearly two years, as per reports.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major is in advanced talks to acquire direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand Minimalist at a valuation of Rs 3,000 crore, according to reports.

Dabur: The company is set to record low single-digit growth in consolidated revenue in the December quarter, it said in an update on Friday, after market hours.

City gas distribution companies/ ONGC/GAIL: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has directed GAIL and ONGC to divert 1.27 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of natural gas to city gas distribution (CGD) firms.

Vodafone Idea (Vi): Vi has rolled out pre-paid plans priced at Rs 3,599, Rs 3,699 and Rs 3,799 that will offer unlimited data usage from 12 AM till 12 PM every day throughout the year and it will be in addition to the daily data usage limit at high speed.

Easy Trip Planners: The co-Founder of online travel-tech aggregator EaseMyTrip Nishant Pitti on Friday said he sold a "small portion" of the promoter shares held by him for "personal reasons", days after the company announced his resignation as CEO.

Tata Elxsi: The company is planning to work with Qualcomm Technologies to accelerate the adoption of Software-defined Vehicle (SDV) for next-generation mobility, leveraging Qualcomm's Snapdragon automotive platform.