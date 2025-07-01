Coal India, Hindustan Copper to work together in critical mineral sector

State-owned CIL on Tuesday said it has signed an MoU with Hindustan Copper to work together in the critical mineral sector.

The two companies executed the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to collaborate across various aspects in the copper and critical minerals sectors, CIL said in a BSE filing.

Earlier, CIL and IREL (India) Ltd had signed a non-binding MoU to cooperate and collaborate on the development of critical minerals. The MoU aims to promote the development of mutually agreed assets of critical minerals, including mineral sands and rare earth elements.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.