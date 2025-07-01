Ireda's loan sanctions rise 29% to ₹11,740 cr in Q1; disbursements up 31%

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) logged 29 per cent growth in loan sanctions to Rs 11,740 crore in June quarter as compared to Rs 9,136 crore a year ago.
The state-owned agency started the financial year on a high note, registering a rise in its key financial indicators in June quarter, based on provisional data, a statement said.
Loan disbursements rose 31 per cent to Rs 6,981 crore from Rs 5,326 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company's outstanding loan book was at Rs 79,960 crore as on June 30, 2025, reflecting 27 per cent increase over Rs 63,207 crore in the year-ago period.
Our first quarter growth underscores Ireda's crucial role in powering India's renewable energy ecosystem. The numbers reflect both increasing demand and our readiness to respond with effective financing solutions, CMD Pradip Kumar Das said.
