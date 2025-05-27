CIL, Hindustan Zinc winners in 5th round of critical mineral block auction

Coal India, Oil India, NLC India, and Vedanta Group’s Hindustan Zinc are among companies that have secured key mineral blocks in the fifth round of auctions for critical and strategic minerals.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has won a block containing graphite and vanadium in Chhattisgarh, while Oil India Ltd has emerged as the preferred bidder for a potash and halite mine in Rajasthan. (CIL) has won a block containing graphite and vanadium in Chhattisgarh, while Oil India Ltd has emerged as the preferred bidder for a potash and halite mine in Rajasthan.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), which also secured a Rare Earth Element (REE) block in Uttar Pradesh during this round. Another potash and halite block in Rajasthan has gone to(HZL), which also secured a Rare Earth Element (REE) block in Uttar Pradesh during this round.

NLC India has won two blocks, also in Chhattisgarh, that are rich in phosphorite and limestone.

Other firms that bid successfully in this round include Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd, Vinmir Resources Pvt Ltd, R K Mineral Development Pvt Ltd, and Ramgad Minerals and Mining Ltd.

"A key milestone under tranche V is the first-ever successful auction of a potash block by the Government of India, marking a major step towards unlocking domestic potash resources. The move is expected to catalyse potash mining in the country, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen support for the agriculture sector," the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

This round also marks Rajasthan's first-ever successful auction of a block containing a critical mineral (potash and halite).

Launched on January 28, the fifth round of auction is now concluded, with 10 blocks out of 15 up for grabs being successfully bid for, the ministry said.

These 10 blocks contain precious minerals like graphite, phosphorite, phosphate, Rare Earth Elements (REE), vanadium, and potash and halite. They are located across the states of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

As of now, 34 mineral blocks have been auctioned in five rounds out of the 55 critical mineral blocks put up for sale. The auctions are part of the ministry’s efforts to make India more self-reliant on critical mineral resources.

The ministry is also pushing for more exploration and has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission to boost development of the country’s critical mineral ecosystem.