BAT evaluating sale of small part of ITC stake, confirms in LSE filing

British American Tobacco plc (BAT) said on Tuesday that it is evaluating the possible disposal of a “small part” of its shareholding in ITC Limited.

BAT said it had noted recent speculation regarding a potential disposal of part of its holding in ITC Limited. In a notice to the London Stock Exchange (LSE),said it had noted recent speculation regarding a potential disposal of part of its holding in ITC Limited.

“BAT confirms that it is evaluating a possible disposal of a small part of BAT’s shareholding in ITC by means of an on-market trade,” said the maker of Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall.

However, it added, “There can be no certainty that any such transaction will proceed, nor can there be any certainty as to the terms of any potential transaction. A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.”

The statement was released by company secretary Caroline Ferland on behalf of British American Tobacco plc.

On 13 March 2024, BAT — which is pursuing a transition towards a “smokeless world” — announced the divestment of 12 per cent of its equity stake in ITC. The block trade generated net proceeds of £1.6 billion (after transaction costs and taxes), which it used to initiate a share buyback programme.

Also Read

According to BAT’s 2024 annual report, its holding in ITC, after the sale of a 3.5 per cent stake, stood at 25.45 per cent.

Earlier, in 2023, during a Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference, BAT Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco had said it was important for the company to retain at least 25 per cent shareholding in ITC.

He explained that a 25 per cent stake would enable BAT to maintain board representation, veto key resolutions, and guide the company on strategic opportunities.

In October 2024, during Capital Markets Day, Marroco had commented on ITC, stating: “We have to be mindful that there is a foreign direct investment ban in India, which means that if you sell, you don’t come back.”

An email sent to BAT regarding Tuesday’s announcement remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

Earlier this year, ITC’s hotels business was demerged into ITC Hotels and listed on the bourses. By virtue of its stake in ITC, BAT now indirectly holds about 15 per cent in ITC Hotels.

While Tuesday’s announcement pertains to ITC Limited, Marroco had said in February 2025 during a post-results analyst meeting that BAT would divest its stake in ITC Hotels at the “right moment”.

The BAT chief executive had stated that the company had no interest in being a long-term shareholder in a hotel chain in India. “And as a consequence, at the right moment, when we decide the best time to maximise shareholder value, we will be divesting,” he had said.