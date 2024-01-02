Home / Companies / News / Coal India's supply to non-regulated sector rises 31% during Apr-Dec

Coal India's supply to non-regulated sector rises 31% during Apr-Dec

Coal India Ltd (CIL) supplied 75 MT fuel in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
State-owned CIL on Tuesday said its supplies to the non-regulated sector rose 31 per cent to 98 Million Tonnes (MT) in the April-December period of the current fiscal.

"Even as CIL supplies to the country's power sector exceeded the projected commitment, the company supplied an all-time high volume of 98 million tonnes to non-regulated sector consumers till December," the maharatna firm said in a statement.

With increased production and maximised supplies through all modes of despatch, the coal offtake to power plants of the country by the PSU rose to 454 MT during the April-December period.

"This is 8 MT higher than the committed quantity of 446 MT for the period. Compared to 433 MT of April-December last year, the increase is 21 MT with around 5 per cent growth," the PSU said.

It produced 532 MT of coal in the April-December period of FY24, logging a year-on-year growth of 11 per cent.

Coal stocks at domestic coal-based power plants have surged to 32 MT at the end of December, 5.6 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

"Coal stock at CIL's pitheads was around 50 MT as of December end, 56 per cent higher than the inventory of 32 MT of the same period last year, providing a comfortable buffer against any sudden demand surge," the PSU said.

Coal India

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

