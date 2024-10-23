Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Coca Cola flags slowdown in emerging markets, cites heavy monsoons in India

Coca Cola flags slowdown in emerging markets, cites heavy monsoons in India

Company's global unit case volume declines 1% in Q3

Coca Cola coke
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global beverage major Coca-Cola has highlighted a slowdown in emerging markets, noting that volumes in India were impacted by temporary factors such as heavy monsoons in several states during the third quarter ended September 27.
 
“India experienced particularly heavy monsoons in several states, which affected volume growth in the country,” said James Quincey, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola Company, during the quarterly earnings call with investors.
 
Quincey, however, added that a good monsoon typically translates into increased agricultural output in India, expressing optimism about “India returning to growth next year.”
 
The Atlanta-based company reported a 1 per cent decline in unit case volume, as “growth led by Brazil, the Philippines, and Japan was more than offset by declines in China, Mexico, and Türkiye,” the company stated in its earnings release.
 
In the Asia Pacific region, unit case volume declined by 2 per cent, with growth in Coca-Cola being more than offset by declines in water, sports drinks, coffee, tea, juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages.
 
Earlier this month, rival cola major PepsiCo reported high single-digit growth for beverages in India in the third quarter ended September 7.

More From This Section

Hindustan Unilever to separate ice cream business following board decision

Paytm gets NPCI nod to onboard new UPI users months after RBI restrictions

GFL subsidiary GFCL EV raises Rs 1,000 cr to drive EV, ESS growth

SBI raises Rs 5,000 crore through Additional Tier-I bonds at 7.98%

BEML aims for Rs 900 cr capex till FY25, re-enters building equipment space

 
Several Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have also reported disruptions caused by heavy rains and floods in the September quarter.
 
In its quarterly update, Dabur India, the maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices, noted that while demand trends were improving, heavy rains and floods across the country impacted out-of-home consumption and consumer offtake during the quarter, particularly affecting its beverage business.
 
Analysts have also flagged the impact of monsoons on demand during the quarter.
 
“Heavy rains and floods in certain regions have disrupted the supply chain and affected out-of-home consumption and consumer offtake, particularly in the beverages category,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services stated in a note earlier this month.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Infosys could earn over $100 mn from Coca-Cola's cloud deal with Microsoft

With double-digit volume growth in Q2, Coca-Cola bullish on India

Coca Cola proposes $1 billion deal to top four Indian business families

Global beverage major Coca-Cola bullish on India; sees strong year ahead

Coca Cola gears up for IPO of $8 billion African bottling arm, says report

Topics :Coca-Cola Emerging marketsmonsoons

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story