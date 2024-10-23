Coca Cola flags slowdown in emerging markets, cites heavy monsoons in India

Global beverage major Coca-Cola has highlighted a slowdown in emerging markets, noting that volumes in India were impacted by temporary factors such as heavy monsoons in several states during the third quarter ended September 27.

“India experienced particularly heavy monsoons in several states, which affected volume growth in the country,” said James Quincey, chief executive officer of Coca-Cola Company, during the quarterly earnings call with investors.

Quincey, however, added that a good monsoon typically translates into increased agricultural output in India, expressing optimism about “India returning to growth next year.”

The Atlanta-based company reported a 1 per cent decline in unit case volume, as “growth led by Brazil, the Philippines, and Japan was more than offset by declines in China, Mexico, and Türkiye,” the company stated in its earnings release.

In the Asia Pacific region, unit case volume declined by 2 per cent, with growth in Coca-Cola being more than offset by declines in water, sports drinks, coffee, tea, juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages.

Earlier this month, rival cola major PepsiCo reported high single-digit growth for beverages in India in the third quarter ended September 7.

Several Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have also reported disruptions caused by heavy rains and floods in the September quarter.

In its quarterly update, Dabur India, the maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices, noted that while demand trends were improving, heavy rains and floods across the country impacted out-of-home consumption and consumer offtake during the quarter, particularly affecting its beverage business.

Analysts have also flagged the impact of monsoons on demand during the quarter.

“Heavy rains and floods in certain regions have disrupted the supply chain and affected out-of-home consumption and consumer offtake, particularly in the beverages category,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services stated in a note earlier this month.