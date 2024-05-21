Home / Companies / News / Coforge, Microsoft to launch innovation hub for creating GenAI solutions

Coforge, Microsoft to launch innovation hub for creating GenAI solutions

artificial intelligence business fintech
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:46 PM IST
IT company Coforge on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Microsoft to establish an innovation hub to develop industry-specific generative AI solutions.

The hub will develop new industry specific generative AI solutions and will work closely with Microsoft to integrate them with Microsoft's generative AI products and technologies, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Power Platform, and Microsoft Copilot, Coforge said in a statement.

Coforge is taking advantage of its deep industry strengths and customer partnerships in building industry specific generative AI solutions on the Microsoft platform to drive transformation and enhance productivity.

"This collaboration with Microsoft will further accelerate our efforts to deliver industry-leading generative AI solutions to our customers," Coforge CEO and executive director Sudhir Singh said.

Coforge also introduced two new copilots for insurance and financial services.

These copilots will use Microsoft's generative AI products and technologies to enhance productivity and improve operational efficiency.

Coforge shares were trading 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 4,771.85 per share on BSE.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

