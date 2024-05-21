Flipkart Grocery records 1.6X y-o-y growth; scales up operations in metros

E-commerce firm Flipkart has recorded a 1.6X year-on-year growth in its grocery business. The company said this significant milestone is a testament to its commitment to providing the best online shopping experience to pan-India consumers with a wide selection of daily essentials at great prices and convenience.

As part of its expansion journey, Flipkart is deepening its reach in metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. It is also expanding in tier-2+ towns across Bharat, with consumers driving growth in cities like Aurangabad, Bankura, Bokaro, Chhatarpur, Guwahati, Jamshedpur, Krishnanagar, and Visakhapatnam.

Flipkart competes with players such as Amazon, Reliance's JioMart, Tata Digital-owned BigBasket, and quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato-owned Blinkit.

“Flipkart's growth in the grocery category reflects our unwavering commitment to building innovation and customer-centricity for emerging categories while offering the right value to consumers for their everyday grocery needs,” said Hari Kumar G, vice president, head of grocery, Flipkart. “As we expand our footprint and enhance our service offerings, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled convenience to millions of customers across India.”

Overall, the 'grocery and food retail market' is the largest segment of the Indian retail sector, valued at $570 billion in 2021, according to analysts. This is forecast to rise to $850 billion by 2025.



The company said that Flipkart Grocery is the only e-commerce company that offers next-day delivery in over 200 cities. These include metros such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and tier-2+ towns like Anantapur, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Nagaon, Saharsa, Shimoga, and Vellore. With a wide array of products being offered at a starting price range of Rs 5, consumers from these cities have shown a strong inclination towards affordability. This is further cementing Flipkart Grocery’s position as a value destination for e-grocery shoppers.

In terms of high-performing categories, Flipkart has witnessed a 1.6X growth in essential staples such as oil, ghee, atta, and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) favourites such as tea, coffee, beverages, and detergents. Flipkart has also recorded strong growth across essential and non-essential items, with a notable surge in premium categories such as liquid detergents by 1.8X, dry fruits by 1.5X, and energy drinks by 1.5X.



“At Flipkart, we are determined to set new standards in the digital grocery landscape, ensuring that Flipkart continues to be the preferred choice for customers,” said Kumar. “We stay focused on making e-grocery accessible to all customers nationwide. With a dynamic team and a customer-first approach, we are poised to revolutionize how India shops for groceries online.”

In an effort to cater to the rising demand for daily essentials, Flipkart has strengthened its grocery supply chain infrastructure across the country with the launch and expansion of 11 grocery fulfilment centres across key locations such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hubli, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Malda, Patna, Sonipat in Delhi NCR, and Visakhapatnam. With a combined size of over 12.14 lakh sq. ft. and a capacity of close to 20.9 lakh units, these fulfilment centres serve 1.6 lakh grocery orders per day across these regions. Building a resilient supply chain network is one of the key pillars of Flipkart’s growth strategy and helps bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more customers in the country.