Coromandel International to acquire 53% stake in NACL for Rs 820 crore

Coromandel International Ltd, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 53 per cent stake in NACL Industries for Rs 820 crore.

NACL is an India-based crop protection company with a strong branded formulation business in domestic markets, exports of technicals to key global geographies, and a presence in contract manufacturing operations with multinational agrochemical companies. Coromandel will acquire a 53 per cent shareholding in NACL for Rs 820 crore at Rs 76.7 per share from the current promoter, KLR Products.

Coromandel also plans to make an open offer to the public to acquire up to 26 per cent of the equity share capital of the company in line with the Sebi Takeover Regulations. The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed over the next few months.

The acquisition will position Coromandel as a leading player in the Indian crop protection industry, strengthening its technical capabilities and expanding its domestic formulation business. It will also enhance Coromandel’s scale, accelerate its entry into contract manufacturing, fast-track new product commercialisation, and expand its product portfolio.

NACL operates technical and formulation plants in Andhra Pradesh and has a centralised research and development facility near Hyderabad. Its subsidiary recently invested in a technical-grade facility at Dahej, which is capable of manufacturing active ingredients. The company has longstanding partnerships with key global players, providing contract manufacturing services for over two decades. It also has a strong brand presence in the domestic formulations segment with a pan-India footprint.

Coromandel’s executive chairman, Arun Alagappan, said, "This is a defining moment for Coromandel International’s crop protection business. Coromandel’s long-term strategy has always been centred on driving sustainable growth and market leadership. The decision to acquire NACL Industries is a natural extension of the company’s growth vision. By combining our extensive distribution network and deep industry expertise with NACL’s manufacturing capabilities, diversified product portfolio, and large formulations presence, we are setting the stage for a significant increase in operational scale. The acquisition not only expands our scale but also enables us to tap into critical customer segments and secure strategic CDMO relationships.”

Coromandel’s managing director and chief executive officer, Sankarasubramanian, said, "This acquisition will strengthen Coromandel’s presence in the crop protection business in both domestic and export markets. Coromandel will leverage its management expertise, credit access, sourcing capabilities, and international presence to strengthen NACL’s operations in a short period and create value for shareholders. With the combined synergies in R&D and manufacturing, we can accelerate our go-to-market strategy for new products and intermediates, thereby increasing our product offerings in domestic and global markets.”

JM Financial Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Coromandel for this transaction and is also the manager to the open offer. AZB & Partners acted as the company’s legal counsel, while E&Y advised on financial and tax due diligence. SSPA & Co. Chartered Accountants acted as independent valuers.

