Corporates relook at work-from-home policy as Covid cases resurge

India on Thursday reported a single-day spike in Covid-19 cases of 702, while the country reported six deaths in the last 24 hours. The country’s active case count stood at 4,097. Meanwhile, some corporates are relooking at the hybrid work mode, or working from home, as cases rise across the country.

Maharashtra reported two deaths, while Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi, and Kerala reported one death each. The rise in cases may be attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant, as the toll of confirmed cases has now reached 69. Kerala and Karnataka continued to remain the epicentres of the Covid case spike – with Kerala reporting 385 fresh cases and Karnataka adding 103 cases. Maharashtra added 87 new cases. Kerala now has 2,799 active cases, Karnataka has 479 active cases, and Maharashtra has 265 active cases. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Corporates Rethink Work-From-Home Policy:

With Covid cases on the rise, the information technology (IT) sector is relooking at its work-from-home policy, with many allowing employees to get back into the hybrid mode.

Wipro, which had asked employees to be back in the office for three days a week, has now taken a more flexible approach. In a statement, the company said: “Wipro has adopted a flexible workplace approach, with the goal of prioritizing the well-being of our employees while aligning to our clients’ evolving needs and ensuring our talent’s professional growth. Since November, fully vaccinated employees have been returning to work, three days a week. We continue to adhere strictly to local directives and take necessary precautions to make sure all safeguard measures are in place.”



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services player, which had asked employees to be back in the office for five days a week, is in a wait-and-watch mode, and sources within the company said the senior management is monitoring the situation on a daily basis. Sources also confirmed that wherever necessary or in areas where cases are rising, the company has given the provision to work from home. The company has also started to emphasise the use of masks, sanitisers, and social distancing and is providing medical support where required.

An email sent to TCS remained unanswered. TCS is in a silent period as it announces its third quarter FY24 results on January 11, 2024. According to sources at LTIMindtree, the mandate is to be in a hybrid mode. The firm, unlike other IT services players, has not mandated employees to be in the office.



Many companies have not yet announced any changes in modes of work due to the resurgence of Covid-19. Corporates like Tata Motors and Cipla said that they continue to work in hybrid mode. Tata Motors has two days mandatory work from the office. Cipla has sent advisories to its employees on basic awareness as infections rise. On the other hand, GSK Pharma has not yet introduced any change in the mode of work - employees continue to report to work. Hyundai Motor India too is continuing to work five days from the office.

States Up Vigil as New Year Festivities Approach: