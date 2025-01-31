Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cyril Amarchand adopts artificial intelligence to boost legal services

This move underscores the growing adoption of AI within the domestic legal industry

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Leading investment firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into both its legal and business operations.
 
In a press release, CAM revealed its strategic adoption of several key AI technologies. For legal services, the firm is piloting Harvey and utilising Lucio to enhance lawyers' capabilities. Business operations will be transformed through the implementation of Copilot and ChatGPT Plus.
 
The initiative coincides with CAM's 10th anniversary in its current form.
 
Cyril Shroff, managing partner, CAM, said, "The global legal industry stands at the cusp of a technological revolution. We are determined to lead from the front."
 
Earlier, Trilegal, also a leading law firm, had partnered with AI platform Lucio, a platform developed by lawyers that has processed over 100,000 documents and 8 million pages of text.

A recent Thomson Reuters report highlighted AI's growing role in the legal sector, with over half of industry participants seeing it as a tool to reduce administrative tasks, while 70 per cent expect it to aid in document drafting.
 
Shroff noted, "We see AI as a catalyst that will not only drive efficiency but also enhance the strategic value we provide to our clients."
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

