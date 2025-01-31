Businesses need to be perpetually adaptive, says TCS CEO K Krithivasan

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) chief executive K Krithivasan said that businesses need to be “perpetually adaptive” in a world rife with technology transformation, geopolitical dynamics, energy transition, and shifting consumer expectations.

“To be successful in this environment, businesses must quickly adapt, anticipate change, and transform potential disruption into strategic advantage,” he wrote in a blog for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

This transformation, Krithivasan said, is not a one-time event but an ongoing process that includes rapid innovation, faster product development, resilient supply chains, and a future-ready workforce by harnessing technology prowess.

Such “perpetually adaptive enterprises” will survive and learn to live with uncertainty in a dynamic business environment.

“A technology-led approach turns these transformation goals into achievable realities. Technology will unquestionably play a decisive role in how well organisations anticipate future risks and capitalise on emerging opportunities.”

His views come at a time when generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) is set to make rapid inroads in all aspects of life, from banking and healthcare to retail, travel, and manufacturing. While the huge investments behind such technologies have been a cause for concern, Chinese startup DeepSeek’s breakthrough low-cost AI computing has infused optimism in the technology’s future viability.

Krithivasan said an adaptive enterprise should be built on six pillars:

· Human-centred AI strategies

· Digital tools to become a net-zero enterprise

· Real-time responsive supply chains

· Intelligent operations

· A digitally skilled workforce

· Faster time to market with new products

To benefit most from AI, companies need to adopt a multi-layered approach that puts humans at the centre. Employees also need to be digitally upskilled and reskilled to derive maximum value. As enterprises strive to become net-zero, technology will help them achieve their targets.

“Adaptive enterprises recognise digital sustainability tools as essential to reducing their carbon footprint and aligning with global sustainability goals. This might include Internet of Things (IoT) devices for energy optimisation, AI-enabled supply chain transparency and emissions monitoring, or blockchain to track carbon credits,” he wrote.