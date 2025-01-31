Indian firm AceCloud to offer DeepSeek GenAI with data residency claims

Indigenous cloud service provider AceCloud will offer Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek-based technology models to businesses with claims that the data residency will remain in India, the company said on Friday.

AceCloud offerings include over six DeepSeek models.

"AceCloud today announced the availability of DeepSeek GenAI models on dedicated and shared environments on its Cloud Platform. AceCloud is the first Indian sovereign cloud provider to offer DeepSeek GenAI models at scale on its cloud platform to cater to businesses' evolving requirements while ensuring that the data residency never exits India in line with the country's data protection requirements," the company said in a statement.

With this, AceCloud has become the first Indian sovereign cloud provider to offer DeepSeek GenAI models.

Chinese company DeepSeek made headlines after its AI model R1 overtook ChatGPT as the top-ranked free app on Apple's App Store, challenging the AI dominance concentrated so far with the US firms, particularly Silicon Valley frontrunner Open AI.

AI chipmaker and Wall Street superstar Nvidia shed $590 billion in market capitalisation on Monday, suffering the single greatest one-day value wipeout of any firm in history.

While large firms like OpenAI have invested billions in developing AI engines, DeepSeek claims to have developed its platform with investment of just $6 million.

Critics, however, have raised concerns about data security and privacy as Deepseek is based in China.

AceCloud claims that its environment for DeepSeek GenAI models will provide enterprise-ready features including intuitive chat interface for seamless user experience, data privacy controls in line with India's compliance requirements, real time monitoring and support for businesses' cloud resources and consumptions, and automated backup and recovery.

The company said that its dedicated environment for DeepSeek GenAI models will enable businesses to exercise complete control of their exclusive DeepSeek instance.

"The addition of DeepSeek GenAI models as an offering on AceCloud's environments will unleash limitless opportunities for businesses in India seeking cost efficient and scalable GenAI solutions, while remaining confident that their data will be compliant with India's data protection and sovereignty requirements," AceCloud, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Vinay Chhabra said.

AceCloud said that it will offer DeepSeek models with capabilities from 7 Bn parameters upwards and has capabilities to provide higher configurations as per specific business requirements.

"We believe we will soon see a range of requirements from Indian customers, both in scale and use case, that will drive India's global leadership in AI, digital innovation, and technological excellence," Chabbra said.