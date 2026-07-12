Daiki Axis opens third plant, bets on sustainable water treatment sector

Japan-based water treatment solutions provider Daiki Axis will invest about Rs 200 crore to set up its third manufacturing facility in India at Tumakuru, Karnataka, seeking to tap the country's growing demand for sustainable wastewater treatment and water recycling solutions.

The new facility, to be set up by its wholly owned local subsidiary Daiki Axis India, will manufacture and assemble sewage treatment systems based on Japan's proprietary "Johkasou" technology, which enables decentralised wastewater treatment and reuse, a company official said.

This capacity addition comes at a time when India is witnessing rising urbanisation, industrial expansion, and increasing pressure on water resources, creating a significant opportunity for advanced wastewater treatment technologies, Daiki Axis India Advisor K C Pandey told PTI.

The proposed Karnataka facility is expected to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and support faster deployment of wastewater treatment solutions across the country, he added. According to Pandey, India is one of the most promising markets globally for wastewater treatment and water reuse solutions. "India has over 24,000 urban parks besides thousands of residential complexes, institutions, hotels and industrial establishments that can potentially utilise treated wastewater for landscaping, gardening and non-potable use," said Pandey. Pandey said Daiki Axis expansion aligns with the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which envisages world-class urban infrastructure, sustainable water management and improved sanitation standards.

He added that the increasing emphasis on circular water use, reuse of treated wastewater, smart cities, and sustainable urban development is creating a strong long-term market for decentralised sewage treatment solutions in India. Daiki Axis currently operates two manufacturing facilities at Baroda (Gujarat) and Palwal near Faridabad in Haryana, Pandey said, adding that the company has aligned with the government's Make-in-India initiatives. Johkasou technology is a decentralised wastewater treatment system developed in Japan that treats domestic sewage at the point of generation, eliminating the need to transport wastewater through extensive sewer networks. Pandey said India generates more than 72 billion litres of sewage every day, while treatment capacity remains inadequate in several regions, leading to substantial discharge of untreated wastewater into rivers and water bodies.