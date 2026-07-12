Mittal outlines Airtel's next growth engines: Finance, cloud, data centres

India’s second-largest telecom services provider, Bharti Airtel, will focus on data centres, cloud and financial services for its next phase of growth, Chairman Sunil Mittal said in the company’s annual report for the financial year ended March 2026.

Having invested Rs 3.3 trillion over the past decade in building digital infrastructure, Mittal said Airtel’s investments will harness new growth engines for the country, backed by resilient and secure digital infrastructure.

“Over the last few years, we took a calibrated approach to build new growth engines for Airtel. These bold bets yielded strong outcomes and have grown our conviction in three adjacencies where we believe Airtel has a clear right to win — financial services, data centres and Airtel Cloud,” Mittal said in his address to shareholders in the report issued late on Saturday night.

“Airtel’s investments are directed towards harnessing new growth engines for India that rest on the foundation of a resilient and secure digital infrastructure. These will be shaped by the same principles that have guided Airtel’s journey so far — a customer-first approach, disciplined execution and a long-term vision,” he added. The Reserve Bank of India approved Airtel Money Limited in February to operate as a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC), which Mittal said was “a significant milestone” for the broader goal of expanding the reach of financial inclusion in India. “Airtel Money will be suitably capitalised over the years,” he said. The same month, the company announced an investment of Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years in Airtel Money, with 70 per cent coming from Airtel and the rest from parent Bharti Enterprises.

Data centres under subsidiary Nxtra Data will see additional investments as it scales capacity to 1 GW from the current 300 MW over the next few years. Nxtra raised $1 billion from existing investor Carlyle and new investors Alpha Wave Global and Anchorage Capital, as well as Airtel, in March this year, with Airtel maintaining a controlling stake. The data centre play will be driven by demand from India's rapid digitisation, rising cloud adoption and increasing data localisation requirements. "Our third growth engine, Airtel Cloud, is seeing encouraging early traction. Our sovereign, telco-grade cloud offering addresses an emerging need in the Indian market. Airtel Cloud allows our customers to get access to world-class cloud offerings hosted and held in India and delivered in a cost-effective manner," Mittal said.

He further noted that the company was actively working to ensure that the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) was broad-based, responsibility-driven and in line with India’s technology priorities. He added that policies were in place to support cloud, AI and digital infrastructure, which will accelerate investments and strengthen the ecosystem. "Building on this momentum, the long-term tax holiday laid out by the Government of India for cloud- and AI-led data centre investments is a timely initiative, expected to catalyse sustained capital inflows into digital infrastructure, while assuring the people of India of sovereign, secure data flows," Mittal said.

He further noted that partnerships with global technology leaders such as Adobe, Apple, Cisco, Ericsson, Eutelsat OneWeb, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Nokia, Oracle, Qualcomm, Samsung and SpaceX were enabling the company to create differentiated customer experiences, accelerate new-age services and reinforce its competitive position. Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal said Airtel was transitioning the network towards advanced 5G capabilities and standalone architecture (SA). “While this now operates at scale on fixed wireless access, our mobile network is also now transitioning in a phased manner to standalone,” he said. Airtel’s 5G customer base grew to 188 million during the year. He also noted that women make up 20 per cent of the company’s workforce.

Vittal flagged the need for “tariff repair” for the long-term health of the industry, while highlighting premiumisation levers such as feature-phone-to-smartphone upgrades, postpaid growth, data monetisation and expanding international roaming. Vittal added that Airtel was replicating capabilities developed in India across its homes and enterprise segments in the African market, while also extending the digital platforms to its telecom tower subsidiary, Indus Towers, which will be used to digitise tower operations end-to-end. Airtel disclosed a contingent liability towards one-time spectrum charge of Rs 6,066 crore, with the total liability rising to Rs 12,137 crore as of March 2026, including interest. The company added that it will oppose the Department of Telecommunications' appeal in the Supreme Court, filed in January this year, in an ongoing matter related to a higher spectrum usage charge demand.