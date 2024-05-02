Home / Companies / News / Dairy giant Amul to sponsor US and South Africa in T20 World Cup in June

The Indian dairy behemoth with global footprints has sponsored cricket teams in the past as well including the Netherlands, South Africa and Afghanistan. Amul milk is also now being sold in the USA.

Amul has been named the Lead Arm sponsor of the both USA and South African squad. The World Cup opener will be played between USA and Canada on June 1
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Indian dairy giant Amul will sponsor USA and South Africa during the T20 World Cup in June, the cricket boards of the respective teams announced on Thursday.

The USA will be making their tournament debut as co-hosts of the tournament beginning June 1. Part of the event, including the semifinals and finals, will take place in the Caribbean.

Amul has been named the Lead Arm sponsor of the both USA and South African squad. The World Cup opener will be played between USA and Canada on June 1.

The Indian dairy behemoth with global footprints has sponsored cricket teams in the past as well including the Netherlands, South Africa and Afghanistan. Amul milk is also now being sold in the USA.

USA recently beat Canada 4-0 in a bilateral series.

"The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, said in a statement.

On the association with the Proteas, he added: "Amul has been associated with the South Africa team in the 2019 ODI series and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. We are proud to further strengthen our association with the South Africa men's cricket team and wish them all the best for the T20 World Cup."

South Africa will play their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on June 3.

"Amul is one of India's most iconic and trusted dairy brands and will feature on the leading sleeve of the Proteas World Cup playing kit," said Cricket South Africa.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

