Home / Companies / News / Defence manufacturer CoreEL Tech secures $16 mn funding from 360 ONE Asset

Defence manufacturer CoreEL Tech secures $16 mn funding from 360 ONE Asset

The Bengaluru-based firm's products have been deployed in India's next-generation radars, missiles, electronic warfare and avionics

Photo: Bloomberg
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 06:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bengaluru-based aerospace and defence products maker CoreEL Technologies has secured $16 million in a Series A funding round from 360 ONE Asset Management Ltd (formerly IIFL Asset Management Ltd). The funds will be utilised to accelerate CoreEL’s growth plans including research and development, new products development, augmenting manufacturing capacity and other initiatives.

“CoreEL has delivered several critical electronic modules and sub-systems to DRDO, MOD and overseas customers,” said Vishwanath Padur, managing director, CoreEL Technologies. “This investment will allow us to further accelerate our growth plans, including augmenting manufacturing capacity, and strengthen our ability to participate in large aerospace and defence programmes.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


CoreEL designs, manufactures and supplies advanced electronic products and complex systems to Indian aerospace and defence Industry including Ministry of Defence. Its products have been deployed in India’s next-generation radars, missiles, electronic warfare, avionics and SONARS (sound navigation and ranging). 

Nidhi Ghuman, senior executive vice president – 360 ONE AMC said that government policies such as Atmanirbhar, DAP 2020 are placing greater emphasis on self-reliance and indigenization. This is bringing a tectonic shift in the industry structure and opportunities available for private enterprises in the country. 

“CoreEL has built strong domain capabilities in several areas of defence electronics,” said Ghuman. “We are excited about partnering CoreEL’s founders and management team as they embark on this transformational journey to become the most valuable partner to the Indian defence and aerospace industry.”

360 ONE Asset Management Limited, part of 360 ONE, is one of India’s leading alternates asset management firms with overall alternate assets and public market mandates of more than $ 7 billion.

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

The Sleep Company secures Rs 184 cr in Series C funding from Premji Invest

CBI files FIR, searches 13 locations in Uco Bank fund transfer case

Bike-taxi service provider Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane

P&G to record up to $2.5 bn in Gillette writedown, operations rejig

Johnson & Johnson sees 2024 sales growth slowing as top drug faces rivals

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DRDOfund raisingdefence manufacturingfundingSeries A funding

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 06:38 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story