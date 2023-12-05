CBI files FIR, searches 13 locations in Uco Bank fund transfer case

The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with Rs 820 crore worth of suspicious IMPS transactions in UCO Bank in November this year and searched 13 locations in multiple cities, officials said on Tuesday.

The search operation, which continued till late night Monday, also covered Kolkata and Mangalore, they said.

The CBI action came following the FIR that was registered on a complaint from UCO Bank against two support engineers working with the bank and other unknown persons. It alleged suspicious Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions amounting to approximately Rs. 820 crore, the agency spokesperson said in a statement.

During the searches, electronic evidence, including mobile phones, laptops, computer systems, email archives and debit/credit cards, were recovered, he said.

"It was alleged that between 10th November 2023 and 13th November 2023, IMPS inward transactions originating from 14000 account holders across seven private banks were directed to 41000 account holders within UCO Bank through the IMPS channel," he said.

