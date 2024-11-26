Delhi HC grants RPower stay on SECI debarment notice amid fraud allegations

Reliance Power has obtained a stay order from the Delhi High Court against the debarment notice issued by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which barred the company and its subsidiaries from participating in SECI's tenders for three years, according to an exchange filing.

The court's ruling, issued on November 26, provides temporary relief to all of Reliance Power's subsidiaries except Reliance NU BESS, formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited.

The debarment stemmed from allegations of fraudulent submission of a bank guarantee by Reliance NU BESS. SECI accused the company of using a fake foreign bank guarantee during its bid submission process for a 1,000 MW/2,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system project.

“The repeated submission of a fake bank guarantee along with its counterfeit endorsement has been deemed a deliberate act by the bidder, intended to vitiate the tendering process and to secure the project capacity through fraudulent means. This conduct demonstrates a mala fide intent to manipulate the outcome,” said the SECI notice, dated November 13. “Furthermore, it is concluded that the actions of the bidder implicate the parent company, which had provided its financial strength to the bidder, enabling it to meet the qualification requirements for the tender, making the parent company equally accountable in this matter.”

The guarantee, allegedly issued by FirstRand Bank through a branch in Manila, Philippines, was found to be fraudulent after SECI's investigation revealed that the bank has no branch in Manila.

Reliance Power has consistently denied the allegations, asserting that it was a victim of fraud orchestrated by third parties. The company filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on October 16 against the third party, leading to the registration of an FIR on November 11.

According to the FIR, a third party was allegedly paid Rs 5.4 crore to arrange the bank guarantee, which was later revealed to be counterfeit. Reliance Power claims it "acted bona fide" and that the issue is a "cheating conspiracy".

The High Court's decision follows the company's efforts to challenge SECI's actions, which it described as "unwarranted" and detrimental to its shareholders. The court's stay temporarily halts SECI's debarment notice until further proceedings.

The debarment notice has raised concerns for Reliance Power, which leverages its subsidiaries to secure contracts in India's competitive renewable energy market.