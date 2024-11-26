Moody's revises outlook on seven Adani group entities to 'negative'

Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) today changed the outlook on seven Adani group companies from “stable” to “negative” while affirming ratings on these issuers. The rating actions follow the indictment of Adani Green Energy Ltd's (AGEL) chairman, Gautam Adani, and several senior management team members by the US Attorney's Office in a criminal case.

It also takes into account the filing of charges by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a civil case.

The affected issuers include Adani Green Energy Ltd Restricted Group (AGEL RG-1) – “Ba1”, Adani Green Energy Ltd Restricted Group (AGEL RG-2) – “Ba1”, and Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd (ATSOL) – “Baa3”.

The other Adani group entities facing action are Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1 (AESL RG1) – “Baa3”, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) – “Baa3”, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) – “Baa3”, and Adani International Container Terminal Private Ltd (AICTPL) – “Baa3”.

The charges and allegations include bribery of Indian government officials, securities and wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and obstruct justice, and false statements made in AGEL's annual reports, Moody’s said in a statement.

The rating agency said the change in outlook was likely to weaken the Adani group’s access to funding and increase capital costs. The rating action also recognises the possibility of broader weaknesses in the governance structure and potential operational disruptions, including those affecting capital spending plans, while legal proceedings are ongoing. Governance risks are material to the rating action, it said.

The allegations and charges made by the US Attorney's Office and SEC could have a broader credit impact on all rated Adani group issuers. This is because of Gautam Adani's prominent role as chairman of each of the rated entities or their parent companies, as well as his position as the controlling shareholder.

The project finance entities of the group, including AGEL RG-1, AGEL RG-2, AESL RG1, and AICTPL, are not exposed to refinancing risk and do not require any substantial capital investment. However, they remain exposed to potential governance weaknesses and risks that could arise from any negative findings in the ongoing legal proceedings, Moody’s added.