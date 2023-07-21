DGCA accepts Go First's resumption plans, subject to some conditions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday accepted Go First's resumption plans, subject to conditions. The aviation regulator made the announcement in a notification.

"...It is to inform that the proposed resumption plan dated 28.06.2023. amended vide communication dated 15.07.2023, has been examined by this office and the same is accepted by the Competent Authority, subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/applications pending before the High Court of Delhi & NCLT. Delhi," the notification read.

It added, that the resolution professional (RP) "shall submit flight schedule, commensurate with the available resources in terms of airworthy aircraft, qualified pilots, cabin crew, AMEs, flight dispatchers etc, for the consideration of DGCA after making requisite arrangements for the commencement of scheduled flight operations, including the interim funding required for resumption of operations".

On July 19, Go First had provided the information sought by DGCA following the special audit of its facilities in Delhi and Mumbai.

According to a report by news agency PTI, an official of the airline said it has now also decided to recommence operations, subject to regulatory approval, with 15-18 aircraft and 130 flights per day and ramp up to 160 flights per day with 22 aircraft in the subsequent week.

However, the plan to have 22 aircraft in the fleet with four in reserve and 160 flights per day post-resumption, remains unchanged, the official added.

Cash-strapped Go First, which had been flying for more than 17 years, stopped operations on May 3. It is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

"The DGCA after the audit had sought additional information from us, which we have submitted to it. Based on our responses, the regulator had sought some more information for clarity and that information was submitted today...there is nothing to be concerned about, the official told PTI.

He said that the airline has 22 aircraft ready with four in reserve and "as and when we get a go-ahead, we will start them deploying," the official said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a special audit of Go First's facilities in Delhi and Mumbai earlier this month.

On July 10, Go First Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from the prospective buyers for the airline to expedite the sale process.

The deadline for submitting EoIs is August 9 and the final list of prospective resolution applicants will be declared on August 19, according to a public notice.