Home / Companies / News / Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Better show propelled by 20-fold surge in sales volume across segments, one-time deferred tax credit of Rs 172 crore

Shine Jacob Chennai

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has posted a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, at Rs 584 crore compared to only Rs 22 crore during the April-June quarter of FY23. An over 20-fold surge in sales volume across segments and a one-time deferred tax credit of Rs 172 crore on account of an expected transition to a lower tax regime contributed to the better show.

During the quarter under review, the company's revenue rose 14 per cent to Rs 9,691 crore from Rs 8,470 crore during the Q1 of the previous financial year. The company said on Friday that it is planning to invest Rs 750-800 crore during the current financial year. In the April to June quarter of the current year, its total expenses were up 8 per cent to Rs 9,065 crore, from Rs 8,379 crore during the year-ago quarter.

In the same period, Ashok Leyland’s domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) volume grew by 7 per cent and market share rose from 30 per cent to 31.2 per cent. The MHCV truck market share was 31.7 per cent in Q1FY24 versus 31.1 per cent a year ago. This is the sixth straight quarter in which the firm has maintained over 30 per cent market share.

Volumes in the MHCV bus segment in the domestic market grew by 93 per cent from 1,593 units in the first quarter of the previous financial year to 3,077 units during the same time this year. In comparison the ed industry growth stood at 39 per cent. Its market share also increased from 20.2 per cent during Q1FY23 to 28.1 per cent in Q1FY24. The company’s domestic LCV volume in Q1 FY24 was 14,821 units, three per cent higher than Q1 of last year (14,384 units).

“In Q1, even after removing the adjustments of Rs 172 crore, we have seen our profits increasing by over five-fold. Going forward also, our aim is to grow faster than the industry. We have lined up a capital expenditure of Rs 750-800 crore during the current financial year,” said Gopal Mahadevan, chief financial officer of Ashok Leyland, addressing the media on Friday. The company’s EBITDA shot up to 10 per cent for Q1FY24 (Rs 821 crore) as against 4.4 per cent (Rs 320 crore) in Q1 of previous year. Net debt-to-equity stood at 0.2 times at end of Q1FY24.

With the industry maintaining the growth in Q1FY24, we have been able to post excellent results with focused market performance while reining in costs. We are pleased that we have continued to grow our market share in Q1. We are concurrently intensifying our efforts in international expansion. Through our electric vehicle subsidiary, Switch Mobility, we are actively moving towards net zero carbon mobility. The EV market is growing gradually, and we are geared to participating in this growth with a clear road map,” said Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland.

The company’s managing director and chief executive officer Shenu Agarwal said that Ashok Leyland is seeing the growth in all segments and the rise in buses during the current quarter was owing to a lower base last year and the rise in demand this year due to business houses and schools reopening.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Auto retail sales touch 1.86 million in June, 10% more than last year: FADA

JSW Steel net profit increases 179% to Rs 2,338 cr as sales improve

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit down 36.5%, as revenue dips 23% YoY

'How bad is the job market?': Applicants spooked, experts optimistic

Fiat loses case as court allows Mahindra to sell Jeep's copy in US

Federal Bank raises Rs 959 cr from IFC via preferential issue of shares

Topics :Ashok LeylandQ1 resultsHinduja Groupautomobile industryCompanies

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story