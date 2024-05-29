Robotics firm DiFACTO raises Rs 40 cr in funding from Stakeboat Capital

DiFACTO Robotics and Automation, a Bengaluru-based robot automation solutions provider, said on Wednesday it has raised Rs 40 crore in a Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital.

The company will use the funding for business growth and to strengthen its market position. The startup plans to capitalise on India's automotive industry's needs for robotic automation, said Ajay Gopalswamy, chief executive officer of DiFACTO.

"India’s automotive industry is one of the many areas that leverage robotic automation. It is expected to experience a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 12.7 per cent, reaching $512 billion by 2026. It is also poised to contribute 12 per cent of our nation’s GDP (gross domestic product). With our established market dominance and track record, we see a strong growth trajectory here," said Gopalswamy.