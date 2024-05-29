Two years since, Adani Cement have aimed for market inefficiencies

Two years ago, Gautam Adani’s conglomerate announced plans to acquire India’s second-largest cement maker. Since then, speculations over a likely price disruption on the sale side have settled. Instead, executives from some major cement companies note that the entry of a big player may have helped address inefficiencies on the supply end.

In May 2022, Adani Group, in a surprise move, announced it would acquire the promoter stake in ACC and Ambuja Cements, which combined hold the second-largest market share. The entry, cement executives suggest, has either had zero impact or appears to have accelerated consolidation and its benefits for larger players.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“There is no effect whatsoever. It is a consumer product, and they have to play by the market rules,” said a top executive from one of the major cement makers in the country. The view underscores the absence of any major price war for the past several quarters.

Instead, cement executives point out that the conglomerate has taken head-on the logistics, green energy, and dealers’ distribution aspects.

“On many fronts, one needs peers like Adani. For instance, there is a renewed focus on waste-heat recovery systems (WHRS). When big investors adopt that approach, the industry tends to follow,” said Madhumita Basu, chief strategy and marketing officer for Nuvoco Vista Corp, one of the top ten manufacturers of cement in the country.

Another executive from a direct competitor to Adani Cement added, “The entry of a big player helps.” The executive further noted that the new entrant has tried and explored changing some long-held practices with truckers and dealers.

Adani Cement took promoter control of ACC-Ambuja Cements in September 2022. Soon after, in December the same year, Adani made a failed attempt to reduce the trucking charges prevalent in markets such as Himachal Pradesh. The stand-off between the company and the trucker union ended more than a month later, with a halfway compromise on freight rates. Industry sources back then also noted that companies such as UltraTech Cement, which operated in the same market, gained from the negotiated changes in freight rates without losing volumes.

The executive quoted earlier in the story also added that Adani Cement had plans to attempt changes in how dealers invoice the sale of cement.

“They wished to explore price transparency, which loosely refers to dealers letting companies know what price they sold cement at and asking companies to reimburse only the difference between the sold and invoiced prices,” the executive said. Industry sources note that another cement company went ahead and attempted similar price transparency with dealers and temporarily lost market share instead.

Not all remains unchanged. Major capital expenditure announcements in terms of WHRS and capacity expansions have followed Adani’s entry into the market.

Adani Cement plans to almost double capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2028. UltraTech Cement, currently the largest cement maker in India, has already announced a second round of expansion, which will take its capacity to almost 200 MTPA in the next few years.

An email query sent to Adani Cement on Monday remained unanswered.