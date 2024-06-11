Digital platforms are now a crucial pillar for FMCG cos to advertise: Meta

Digital platforms are a crucial pillar in driving brand imagery, equity, and higher return on investment across categories in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, according to a report by Nielsen and Kantar.

Both research agencies were commissioned by Meta, and Nielsen’s study showed that the return on investment (RoI), which is the incremental revenue generated per rupee invested, is 1.42 for digital mediums vis-a-vis 0.95 for non-digital mediums. Within this, the RoI from Meta is 1.76 for every rupee invested, Meta said in its release.

It also said that Kantar stated in its release, “Meta has been instrumental in driving brand imagery where around 20 per cent of all media-led brand growth comes from Meta.”

The social media giant held a Meta Marketing Summit - FMCG edition on Tuesday, and Arun Srinivas, director and head (India), ads business, Meta, said, “The FMCG industry is a leading contributor to the country’s overall ad-ex, and a marked shift in its media consumption patterns is going to be significant for the country’s creative ecosystem and the digital economy. The studies with Nielsen and Kantar clearly demonstrate the transformative power of digital channels for the FMCG sector.”

Srinivas added, “Catering to such an important industry, we are excited to see Meta platforms not only enhancing brand imagery and mindshare but also delivering exceptional returns on media investments.”

According to a case study by Meta, it measured the impact of various media platforms in delivering short and long-term sales through a market mix modelling (MMM) study by Nielsen for KitKat and Munch.

Meta said, “The study showed that digital RoI is 1.7 times that of TV, and specifically Meta’s RoI is 2 times that of TV. In one of India’s first long-term MMM studies, they also found that Meta generates 1.5 times long-term sales RoI compared to total media.”