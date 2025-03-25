Home / Companies / News / DLF acquires 49.99% stake in DLF Urban from GIC arm for Rs 497 crore

DLF acquires 49.99% stake in DLF Urban from GIC arm for Rs 497 crore

With this deal, DLF will have a 100 per cent stake in DLF Urban, which has developed a luxury housing project in the national capital

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture.
DLF is among the country's largest real estate developers. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:31 PM IST
Realty major DLF has acquired a nearly 50 per cent stake in its arm DLF Urban Private Limited for Rs 497 crore from Singapore's Reco Greens.

With this deal, DLF will have a 100 per cent stake in DLF Urban, which has developed a luxury housing project in the national capital.

Reco Greens is an affiliated company of Singapore's sovereign wealth firm GIC.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, DLF informed that its subsidiary DLF Home Developers had "acquired 49.997 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital and compulsorily convertible debentures held by Reco Greens Pte Limited in DLF Urban Private Limited, a subsidiary of DHDL (DLF Home Developers)".

A securities purchase agreement was executed on March 25 among DLF Home Developers, Reco Greens and DLF Urban.

Post this acquisition, the holding of DLF Home Developers in share capital of DLF Urban has increased from 50.003 per cent to 100 per cent.

Consequently, DLF Urban has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of DLF Home Developers and also of DLF Limited.

The cost of acquisition was Rs 496.73 crore.

DLF Urban is involved in the real estate industry and has developed a prestigious residential project called One Midtown, according to the filing.

DLF is among the country's largest real estate developers.

It has recently announced plans to invest Rs 40,000 crore to complete its ongoing housing projects and expand its portfolio of commercial properties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

