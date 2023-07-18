DLF awards Rs 369 cr contract to B L Kashyap in Gurugram housing project

Realty firm DLF has awarded Rs 369 crore contract to construction firm B L Kashyap in its luxury housing project at Gurugram, Haryana.

In a regulatory filing, B L Kashyap and Sons Ltd informed that it has secured new order aggregating to about Rs 369 crore from DLF Home Developers Ltd, which is a subsidiary of DLF Ltd.

The nature of contract is civil structure and waterproofing works for 'DLF The Arbour' housing project in Sector 63, Gurugram. The contract is to be executed within the next 33 months.

B L Kashyap said its total order book as on date stands at Rs 3,086 crore (excluding GST till date).

In March, DLF had said it would invest around Rs 3,500 crore over the next four years to construct this project, which is spread over 25 acre and comprises 5 towers with a total of 1,137 premium apartments.

DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market cap, sold all 1,137 units, each costing Rs 7 crore and above, for over Rs 8,000 crore within 3 days (February 15-17).