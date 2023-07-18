Home / Companies / News / ICICI Lombard posts 12% rise in Q1 profit on higher investment income

ICICI Lombard posts 12% rise in Q1 profit on higher investment income

Income from investments jumped nearly 27% to 6.22 billion rupees, helped by an increase in the market value of securities and higher profits on the sale of investments

Reuters BENGALURU
Net premium income from the motor business, which accounted for more than half of the total premium collected, climbed 3.3% to 21.03 billion rupees after sales of vehicles picked up.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd reported a nearly 12% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, led by growth in investment income and premium earned.

The ICICI Bank-backed insurer said its profit after tax stood at 3.90 billion rupees ($47.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Income from investments jumped nearly 27% to 6.22 billion rupees, helped by an increase in the market value of securities and higher profits on the sale of investments.

Net premium earned rose 12% to 38.87 billion rupees.

Net premium income from the motor business, which accounted for more than half of the total premium collected, climbed 3.3% to 21.03 billion rupees after sales of vehicles picked up.

Shares of ICICI Lombard closed nearly 1% lower ahead of results.

($1 = 82.0374 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

Lockheed Martin raises full-year forecast on strong weapons demand

L&T CFO, CEO took double-digit remuneration cuts in FY23: Annual report

Go First loan won't cause losses, hopeful about airline: Central Bank execs

Vistara prepares to merge staff into Air India as two carriers merge

Aditya Birla ARC leads race to buy Anil Ambani firm Vidarbha's debt

Topics :ICICI Lombard General InsuranceICICI LombardQ1 resultsInvestment

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story