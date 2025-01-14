DP World, AM Green ink pact to develop green fuel logistics infra

Green hydrogen and ammonia producer AM Green, of the Greenko Group, and global logistics major DP World have entered a pact to develop storage and logistics facilities for 2 million tonnes of green fuel per annum.

“Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed in December, DP World and AM Green will jointly develop logistics and storage infrastructure to facilitate the global export of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of green methanol,” AM Green said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The logistics infrastructure will include developing port infrastructure across AM Green Net-Zero Industrial Clusters to facilitate global exports, creating bunkering infrastructure across Dubai, India, and Southeast Asia for green ammonia and methanol supplied from AM Green plants.

AM Green is developing multiple projects across India, using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydroelectric power, to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), green ammonia, green hydrogen, chemicals and biofuels.

The company is targeting 5 million tonnes per annum of renewable fuel production capacity over the next five years.

The company has already taken a final investment decision for a 1 MTPA Green Ammonia plan in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Central and State governments have been attempting to make India an export hub for green ammonia and consequently, green hydrogen by developing infrastructure along their ports.

“This strategic partnership will enable us to efficiently export green Ammonia, green methanol, and other sustainable fuels, enhancing the global green supply chain and supporting the global shift to a low-carbon economy,” said Mahesh Kolli, Founder, Greenko Group & AM Green.

With the International Maritime Organisation and several countries across the globe prioritising green shipping infrastructure in a bid to decarbonise the maritime sector, the agreement will see the establishment of strategic terminal infrastructure across the European Union, Far East, and UAE to provide the required zero carbon supply chain to support their transition to a low carbon economy.

“Partnering with AM Green allows us to harness our expertise in logistics and infrastructure to facilitate the global distribution of clean fuels and chemical products. Together, we aim to play a pivotal role in enabling a low-carbon economy and advancing global sustainability goals,” said Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and CFO, DP World Group.