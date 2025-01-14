Q3FY25 results Jan 14: HDFC AMC, Network18 among 11 to post earnings today

HDFC Asset Management Company and Network18 Media and Investments are among 11 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday.

Indian department store chain Shoppers Stop and textile firm SRM Energy will also be releasing their performance report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024.

HCLTech Q3FY25 results

India’s third-largest IT services company HCLTech reported a net profit of Rs 4,591 crore for the October-December of FY25. This marks a 5.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and an 8.4 per cent rise from the previous quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter reached Rs 29,890 crore.

Based on strong performance, the Noida-based company revised its revenue growth outlook for FY25, raising the lower end of its forecast to a range of 4.5-5 per cent. The growth was primarily driven by IT and business services, which saw a 5.8 per cent year-on-year increase. However, the HCLSoftware segment reported a 2.1 per cent decline, while the engineering and research and development (ER&D) division saw a modest 1.1 per cent growth.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q3 net profit up 5.5%, lower end of revenue forecast raised Operating margins for the quarter stood at 19.5 per cent, though they were slightly impacted by wage hikes, which affected margins by 80 basis points.

Market preview

Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, started the week on a negative note, closing with losses of over 1 per cent each on Monday. The 30-share Sensex dropped 1,031.65 points (1.35 per cent) to finish at 76,347.26, after fluctuating between a high of 77,128.35 and a low of 76,249.72 during the day. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 fell 345.55 points (1.47 per cent) to close at 23,085.95. On Monday, it touched a high of 23,340.95 and a low of 23,047.25.

Click here to catch all the latest market updates. Nifty was above 23,150 level in pre-open on Tuesday.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 14