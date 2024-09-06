Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's gets USFDA's inspection report for Srikakulam-based API plant

Dr Reddy's gets USFDA's inspection report for Srikakulam-based API plant

On June 7 this year, Dr Reddy's had stated that the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting its Srikakulam-based facility

Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is close, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per USFDA, VAI means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

On June 7 this year, Dr Reddy's had stated that the US health regulator has issued Form 483 with four observations after inspecting its Srikakulam-based facility.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.42 per cent down at Rs 6,669.75 apiece on the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 profit jumps 36% led by US growth, new products

Chandrasekaran's FY24 pay rises 20% to Rs 135.3 cr on profit commission

SC grants bail to ex-promoter of Bhushan Steel in money laundering case

Lenovo showcases new AI PC concept with 'Smart Lid' that follows users

ASUS brings laptops powered by new Snapdragon X Plus, India launch likely

Topics :Dr Reddy's LabDr Reddy's LaboratoriesDr Reddy's USDr Reddy's USFDAUSFDA

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News