Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NLC India aims to start early mining of Odisha's Machhakata coal block

NLC India aims to start early mining of Odisha's Machhakata coal block

The mines for which agreements were executed are Machhakata (Revised) coal mine, Kudanali Lubri coal mine, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine, the coal ministry said in a statement

NLC India
NLC India's core business is mining and power generation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned NLC India Ltd is aiming to start the mining of Machhakata coal block in Odisha ahead of schedule.

Machhakata coal block is the second commercial coal block and the biggest among the NLCIL's mining projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) had emerged as the successful bidder for Machhakata (Revised) coal block in Angul district of Odisha under the commercial coal block e-auction held in July.

The Machhakata coal block, having reserves of 1.4 billion tonnes (BT), with average Grade of G10-G11, and capacity of 30 MTPA, is expected to be one among the top five biggest mines in the country, NLCIL said in a statement.

"NLCIL aims to commence the mining ahead of schedule. This marks another milestone towards realising NLCIL's Corporate Plan 2030," the statement added.

Machhakata Coal Block's vesting order was issued on Thursday.

More From This Section

India's edtech sector sees 30% drop in funding to $215 mn amid slowdown

Reliance Infra plans to manufacture electric cars, taps ex-BYD executive

SpiceJet plans to raise over Rs 3,200 cr through debt, equity instruments

Swiggy rolls out 'incognito mode' to help users order food discreetly

Black Box targets tripling sales over next 4 yrs on US networking demand

The company had earlier said that it is committed to its capacity addition in line with its vision of achieving more than 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 from the present 50 MTPA.

NLC India's core business is mining and power generation.

Meanwhile, the coal ministry on Monday executed the Coal Mining Development and Production Agreements for three coal mines that were auctioned.

The mines for which agreements were executed are Machhakata (Revised) coal mine, Kudanali Lubri coal mine, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The successful bidders are NLC India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, respectively.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coal production increases by 6.69% to 74.07 mn tonnes in July: Govt

Coal production from captive, commercial coal mines grow by 35% in Apr-Jun

'Growth in coal imports down from over 21% to below 2.5% in last decade'

Union Minister Reddy launches 10th round of commercial coal mine auction

Modi govt 3.0 Cabinet: G Kishan Reddy gets coals and mines ministry

Topics :Coal ministrycoal industryNLC IndiaNLC India LtdOdisha Mining industry

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News