Dr Reddy's partners with Sanofi India to distribute vaccine brands in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India to promote and distribute their vaccine brands across private markets in India. This partnership aims to expand the availability of Sanofi's paediatric and adult vaccine brands within India's private markets. This announcement comes a day after Sanofi India announced a separate partnership with Cipla to boost access to Sanofi's Central Nervous System medications across India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Dr Reddy's will have exclusive rights to promote and distribute Sanofi's vaccine brands, including Hexaxim, Pentaxim, Tetraxim, Menactra, FluQuadri, Adacel, and Avaxim 80U. These brands have collectively generated approximately Rs 426 crore (51 million dollars) in sales as of IQVIA MAT February 2024. Sanofi will continue to retain ownership, manufacture, and import these brands into the country.

Speaking on this, Preeti Futnani, General Manager, India for Vaccines at Sanofi, stated, “Vaccine confidence has reached its highest in India in the last few years. Yet, there is much to be done for the country’s large unvaccinated cohort. To expand our geographic reach, we’re pleased to partner with Dr Reddy for exclusive distribution and promotion.”

Commenting on how this partnership will make Dr Reddy the second-largest vaccine player in India, M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets at Dr Reddy, stated, “We are happy to have the opportunity to leverage our strengths in promotion and distribution to considerably expand engagement with healthcare professionals and help widen access to Sanofi’s well-established and trusted vaccine brands in India. The portfolio now gives Dr Reddy’s a strong presence in the vaccine segment, propelling us to the second position among vaccine players in India. Through each product and partnership, our aim is to serve over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”

The portfolio of vaccine brands includes Hexaxim and Pentaxim, indicated for primary and booster vaccination of infants and toddlers against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis, and bacterial diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae. Tetraxim is used for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and poliomyelitis, while Menactra aims to prevent invasive meningococcal disease (illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis). FluQuadri is an inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine, while Adacel is an active booster immunisation for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Lastly, Avaxim 80U is recommended for the prevention of hepatitis A virus infection in children aged 12 months to 15 years.