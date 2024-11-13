Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Drug maker Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13

Cipla
On conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued eight observations after inspecting its Bengaluru-based plant.

The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13, the Mumbai-based based drug maker said in a filing to BSE.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483, it added.

The company said it will work closely with the USFDA and remain committed to addressing these observations comprehensively within stipulated time.

Topics :CiplaUSFDADrug makers in India

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

