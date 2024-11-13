Drug maker Cipla gets 8 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru facility

Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday said the US health regulator has issued eight observations after inspecting its Bengaluru-based plant.

The US Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at the company's manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru from November 7- 13, the Mumbai-based based drug maker said in a filing to BSE.

On conclusion of the inspection, the company received eight observations in Form 483, it added.

The company said it will work closely with the USFDA and remain committed to addressing these observations comprehensively within stipulated time.