Marriott International, Samhi Hotels ink pact to open 3 properties in India

These properties are expected to open during 2026-2028, elevating the two companies' joint efforts to expand their footprint in the country

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:13 PM IST
Marriott International and Samhi Hotels on Wednesday announced that they have signed a pact to develop three new properties comprising more than 568 rooms across India.

The projects with Samhi Hotels, one of India's leading hotel ownership and asset management companies, comprising the W Hyderabad Hitec City, Bengaluru Whitefield, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel and The Westin Bengaluru Whitefield, Marriott International said in a statement.

These properties are expected to open during 2026-2028, elevating the two companies' joint efforts to expand their footprint in the country.

"With 153 operating properties in India, we are focused on strengthening our presence in the country and are optimistic that this will position us well to meet the strong demand for both leisure and business travel," Rajeev Menon, Marriott International President, Asia Pacific excluding China, said.

SAMHI Hotels Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Jakhanwala said, "We are collaborating with Marriott to bring these exciting new products and iconic brands into prime locations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru - two cities which truly reflect the spirit of modern India.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

