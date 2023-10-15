Home / Companies / News / DTDC Express looks to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development in FY24

DTDC Express looks to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development in FY24

The logistics sector is growing very strongly and is seeing much better and higher growth than the domestic economy, Chakraborty said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The company currently has a fleet of 4000 trucks and it is looking to expand it by another 500 plus vehicles by this fiscal, Chakraborty said

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

DTDC Express looks to invest at least Rs 100 crore in infrastructure and technology development, among others, this fiscal amid a brighter business outlook, the company's chairman and managing director Subhasish Chakraborty has said.

He said the company is also expecting 30 per cent growth in total shipments handling this festive season (October-November) as compared to September.

The integrated express logistics operator, which has a presence in both domestic and international markets, offers a range of services including premium express, express parcel, e-commerce b2c as well as warehousing business.

"Our investment is happening on infrastructure, technology (upgrade) development as well as building technology team. And this investment, possibly, will not be less than Rs 100 crore this year," Chakraborty told PTI in an interaction.

The logistics sector is growing very strongly and is seeing much better and higher growth than the domestic economy, he said.

"I am quite sure that with the kind of integrations happening in the sector and the way customer requirements are increasing with e-commerce, it (logistics sector) has a fantastic future going forward.

He said that the overall growth for the company last fiscal stood at 23 per cent with both domestic and international business doing well, and added that international business in the last two years has grown at a faster pace than the domestic business.

Stating that in the first two quarters, the company has logged 16 per cent over the same period of FY23, Chakraborty said that the growth trajectory is moving up on a sequential basis.

In the international business, the cross-border e-commerce, which the company commenced only last year, is seeing 100 per cent growth month-on-month on a low base, he said.

The company currently has a fleet of 4000 trucks and it is looking to expand it by another 500 plus vehicles by this fiscal, Chakraborty said.

DTDC handles over 12 million shipments per month through its over 580 operating facilities with 2.21 million sq ft of space under its management, according to the company's website.

Also Read

Vaisno Devi Shrine Board partners with DTDC for delivery of prasad

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

CEVA Logistics to take controlling stake in Stellar Value Chain Solutions

Coal ministry developing logistics policy, national coal evacuation plan

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on Nov 29

Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 crore; RIL biggest gainer

Speciality Restaurants to focus on oriental cuisine for expansion

Indian Oil to invest Rs 1,660 cr in JV with NTPC to set up power plants

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

Topics :DTDCLogistics industrytechnology boomInfrastructure investment

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story