Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; Clean Max Enviro IPO opens today

Stock Market LIVE on Monday, February 20, 2026: Indian equity markets are set to begin the week’s first trading session on a positive note, supported by firm trends in GIFT Nifty and improving global risk sentiment after the Indian equity markets are set to begin the week’s first trading session on a positive note, supported by firm trends in GIFT Nifty and improving global risk sentiment after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down President Donald Trump’s earlier reciprocal tariffs

At 6:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 115 points higher at 25,699, indicating a favourable start for domestic markets.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced on Monday despite lingering tariff uncertainty after Trump said over the weekend that he would raise global tariffs to 15 per cent from 10 per cent . The announcement followed the Supreme Court’s ruling that invalidated a significant portion of his trade measures enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

In the region, South Korea’s Kospi extended its rally for a third consecutive session, surging 1.7 per cent to a record high. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.17 per cent in early trade. Markets in China, and Japan remained closed for public holidays.

On Friday, Wall Street’s major indices ended higher, supported by gains in Alphabet Inc., Amazon, and other heavyweight stocks following the Supreme Court’s decision. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.69 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.90 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced, gaining 0.47 per cent.

Markets recap

On Friday, February 20, the BSE Sensex ended at 82,814.71, up 316.57 points or 0.38 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 quoted at 25,571.25, up 116.90 points or 0.46 per cent.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹947.57 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,479.99 crore on February 20.

IPO today

The primary markets are expected to remain abuzz today, as in the mainline segment, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO and Shree Ram Twistex IPO open for public subscription today, while Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO enters the second day of its subscription window.

The SME segment is also set to see the opening of three public offerings, including Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO, Mobilise App Lab IPO, and Kiaasa Retail IPO.

Commodity corner

Oil prices traded lower on Monday. Brent crude was down 1.05 per cent at $71.01 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading 1.22 per cent lower at $65.67 per barrel.