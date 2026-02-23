Stocks to buy: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale suggests NTPC, Petronet, Graphite
Angel One Equity Technical Analyst Rajesh Bhosale said that NTPC has an overall strong trend, and Petronet is trading above all major moving averages, reinforcing a positive bias
Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, Angel One
NTPC
View: Bullish
Last close: ₹373
The NTPC stock is witnessing multiple price pattern breakouts across timeframes. On the weekly chart, prices have moved above the March 2025 swing high, confirming a year-long saucer pattern breakout. On the daily chart, a strong continuation breakout in the form of a flag pattern is visible. Additionally, the relative strength index (RSI) across timeframes remains above 60, indicating sustained positive momentum and a strengthening overall trend.
Hence, we recommend to buying NTPC in range ₹373 - ₹370 | Stop loss: ₹362 | Target price: ₹393
Petronet LNG
View: Bullish
Last close: ₹306
Despite volatile market conditions, this counter has exhibited relative strength, confirming a strong price pattern breakout. On the daily chart, prices have validated an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout, supported by a notable surge in volumes. Additionally, the Petronet LNG stock is trading well above all major moving averages, further reinforcing the positive bias.
Hence, we recommend to buying Petronet LNG around ₹306 - ₹302 | Stop Loss: ₹294 | Target price: ₹330
Graphite India
View: Bullish
Last close: ₹692
The Graphite India stock is witnessing a significant long-term breakout. Over the past eight years, prices were confined within a symmetrical triangle formation, and a decisive consolidation breakout is now visible on the monthly chart. On the shorter timeframe as well, a strong breakout is evident, with a rounding saucer formation emerging on the daily chart. Volume structure further strengthens the bullish case, as upmoves are accompanied by strong volumes, while declines are marked by relatively lower volumes, indicating accumulation at lower levels.
Hence, we recommend to buying Graphite India around ₹692 – ₹685 | Stop Loss: ₹660 | Target price: ₹750
========== Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 8:09 AM IST