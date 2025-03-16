Home / Companies / News / DVC launches Rs 1,500 cr project to modernise power supply, reduce losses

DVC launches Rs 1,500 cr project to modernise power supply, reduce losses

DVC's entire distribution network primarily serves industries, with negligible supply to retail consumers

electricity
The new distribution system incorporates cutting-edge technologies. Representational Image
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has launched a Rs 1,500 crore project to modernise power supply in its command area to ensure round-the-clock quality power and to reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, an official said on Sunday.

DVC's entire distribution network primarily serves industries, with negligible supply to retail consumers.

The project focuses on shifting from conventional power distribution to a state-of-the-art, technology-driven system to establish a robust primary and secondary distribution network across DVC's command area spanning 24,235 square kilometres in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"The project capex is nearly Rs 1,500 crore and will be completed in 18 months. The system integrates advanced features such as a distribution management system, outage management system, customer relation management, metering data management system, GIS mapping for real-time communication, ring main units (RMU), and fiber optic-based metering communication systems," DVC member (Finance) Arup Sarkar told PTI.

The new distribution system incorporates cutting-edge technologies, including unmanned container-based substations (E-houses) equipped with GIS-based 33 KV panels, modular battery chargers, and substation automation systems (SAS), he said.

In the first phase, DVC will deploy 12 E-houses, 8 conventional indoor-based 33/11 KV substations, and 4 GIS-based prefab substations. The first E-house was commissioned on January 3, 2025, in Dhanbad, with additional E-houses in BIADA, Deoli, Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Sindri slated for commissioning by March 2025, Sarkar said.

The entire distribution network, including consumer feeders, will be managed through two advanced control centres located in Kalyaneshwari, West Bengal, and Koderama, Jharkhand, DVC said.

These centres will ensure hot redundancy and feature a 24X7 customer cell. The new system will enable automatic consumer connection and disconnection based on billing and collection, allowing customers to manage their services seamlessly through a mobile app, eliminating the need for physical interaction, the official said.

"This technological leap marks a significant milestone in DVC's journey towards modernising power distribution. By leveraging cutting-edge solutions, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, reduce losses, and provide our consumers with a seamless and transparent experience," Sarkar said.

DVC has partnered with industry leaders such as Tata Consulting Engineers, Siemens Columbia, Siemens India, Transafe, and Techno Electric to drive power distribution sector reforms for enhanced reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

power supply Power Sector Power firms

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

