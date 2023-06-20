The expansion projects are slated to cost Rs 24,000 crore, and be commissioned gradually, starting Q2 of FY24. The projects consist of capacity expansion of 3.3 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) by Q4FY24 and another 3 mtpa in Q2FY26, which will increase JSPL’s total capacity to 15.9 mtpa from 9.6 mtpa currently. The backward integration consists of a 12 mtpa pellet plant, slurry pipeline, and four coal mines which will start commissioning from Q2FY24. The forward integration includes a hot strip mill, thin slab caster, and rail mill to start commissioning from Q3FY24, which would increase volumes and upgrade the product mix. Margins should overall improve by Rs 4,000 per tonne at full capacity. But capex could exceed the announced amount and end up close to Rs 27,000 crore.

JSPL has projects due for commissioning which would expand capacity by 65 per cent in two phases over the next 12 months while backward and forward integration over FY24-26 should lead to better margins. Some analysts estimate EBITDA and EPS CAGR of 19 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively, over the next three years. A fair amount of the capex will be funded via internal accruals with net debt/EBITDA peaking at a very manageable 0.8x.